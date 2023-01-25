Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.99 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Verge has a total market cap of $49.99 million and $2.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,405.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00387981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00745695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00094162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00566948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00176019 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,350,250 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

