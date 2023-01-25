Venus USDC One Day Volume Reaches $17.61 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.14 million and $17.61 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00401870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.83 or 0.28209540 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00592709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02182427 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,839,316.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

