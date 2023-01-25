Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) EVP Anurag Gupta Sells 12,877 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) EVP Anurag Gupta sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $12,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,358,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 935,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,098. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 384.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,926,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,219,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 1,325,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1,427,111.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 984,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 984,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

