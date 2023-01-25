Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.91

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.91 and last traded at C$20.90, with a volume of 4356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Vecima Networks Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.01 million and a PE ratio of 26.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Read More
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.