Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.91

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.91 and last traded at C$20.90, with a volume of 4356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.01 million and a PE ratio of 26.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.20 million. Analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

