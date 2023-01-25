Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $321,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,659,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWN opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

