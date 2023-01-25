Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,163 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $197.14 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

