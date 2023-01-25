Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

