Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 12.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $141.76. 489,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,344. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.