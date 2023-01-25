Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.97. 434,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,974. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

