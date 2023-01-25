Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

