Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $133,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

