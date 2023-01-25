Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

