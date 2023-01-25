Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

