Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Shares Bought by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Valuence Merger Corp. I stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.