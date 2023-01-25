Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.

Value Line Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VALU stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.59. Value Line has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Value Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

