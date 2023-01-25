Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $13.87. Valneva shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Valneva Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $157.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.52 million. Analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

