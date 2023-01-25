Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $13.87. Valneva shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Valneva Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
