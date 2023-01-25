Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$2.80. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 523,345 shares.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.