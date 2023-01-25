VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EGY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

