V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

