V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 471 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 241,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 130.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

