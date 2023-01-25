V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

NASDAQ COST opened at $492.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.20 and its 200 day moving average is $501.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

