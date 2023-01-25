V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

