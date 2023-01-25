V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $487.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lam Research

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.27.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

