Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UNM opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

