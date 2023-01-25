United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Danielle Benedict Sells 7,500 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

