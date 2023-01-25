Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.58 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.58 or 0.00028451 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.01 billion and $121.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00385929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.29428829 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 602 active market(s) with $123,462,496.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

