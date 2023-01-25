Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $225.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of UNP traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.18. 4,453,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.48 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.10). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.