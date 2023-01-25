Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Umpqua stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 1,769,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,900. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,474,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,992,000 after purchasing an additional 363,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 847,312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,668,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 245,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

