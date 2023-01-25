Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $78.80 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,573.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00562989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00171664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00055161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000660 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2422482 USD and is down -14.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,667,609.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

