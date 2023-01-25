UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €30.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($53.32) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FME traded down €0.54 ($0.59) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.35 ($36.25). 365,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($28.21) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($69.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

