UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 600 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 600 ($7.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.84) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 44.80 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 512.80 ($6.35). The company had a trading volume of 14,016,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,393. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 382.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). Insiders have purchased 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

