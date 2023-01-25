Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($5.14) per share.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.