TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. TTEC makes up 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of TTEC worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TTEC by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 15,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $88.48.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

