Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.
Trustmark Stock Down 11.1 %
TRMK stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 182,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark
Trustmark Company Profile
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trustmark (TRMK)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.