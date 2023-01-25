Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Trustmark Stock Down 11.1 %

TRMK stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 182,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 67,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

