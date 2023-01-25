TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $208,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.
Shares of RBLX opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
