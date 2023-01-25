TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $208,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.