Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFPM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $13.40 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,517,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

