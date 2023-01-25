Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Trading Down 4.6%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 66,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.