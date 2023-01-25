Tribe Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $113.54 million and $446,843.55 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00400075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,334.34 or 0.28082352 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00602094 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

