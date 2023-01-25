Traxx (TRAXX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $185,580.37

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Traxx has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and $185,580.37 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

