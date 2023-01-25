Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $194.51 and last traded at $191.26, with a volume of 793156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.87.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,468. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

