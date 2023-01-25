Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,427 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the average daily volume of 6,074 call options.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 87,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.2 %

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 4,166,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921,437. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

