ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Up 5.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 463,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 549,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 324,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.