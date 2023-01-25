ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Up 5.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 463,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 549,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
