Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 400,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55.

