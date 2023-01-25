Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

