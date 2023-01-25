Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

