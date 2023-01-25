Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,535 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1,107.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,412,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,560,000 after buying an additional 1,951,443 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,080,000 after buying an additional 1,033,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after buying an additional 992,846 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

