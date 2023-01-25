Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TPIF opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

