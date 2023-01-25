Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Timken traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 256273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Timken Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.