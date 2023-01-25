Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Threshold has a market cap of $489.15 million and $1.23 billion worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 122% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04551797 USD and is up 89.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $779,262,727.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

