Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 6%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 105,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 383,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 385,827 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 296,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

